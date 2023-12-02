TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 1,741,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,840,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $157,187,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,286,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.