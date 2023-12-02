Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

