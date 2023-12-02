TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TopBuild worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $304.84 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

