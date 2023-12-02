Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 469.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

