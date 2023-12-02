Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

