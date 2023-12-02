Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.