Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 90.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $11,485,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.