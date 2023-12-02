Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,315 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 447.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 4.5 %

SMG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.