Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Medifast by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medifast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MED

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $744.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $131.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. Medifast’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.