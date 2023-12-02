Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,455,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,708,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $237,517. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. SVB Securities began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

