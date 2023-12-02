Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,620,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,924,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,565 shares of company stock worth $11,658,030. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

