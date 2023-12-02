Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Unum Group by 271.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Unum Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UNM

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.