Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after buying an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.09. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

