US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 388.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.