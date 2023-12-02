Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

