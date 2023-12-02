Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $61,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 52.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,657,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,174,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.2 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.