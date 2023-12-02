Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Wolfspeed worth $101,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

