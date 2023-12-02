Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $27.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 77,672 shares traded.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

