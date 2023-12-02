Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Ziff Davis worth $52,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.4 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

