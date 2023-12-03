139,707 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 139,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RadNet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $34.54 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

