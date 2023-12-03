1,642 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after buying an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

OGN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

