768 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 762,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 39,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.
EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
