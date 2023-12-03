882 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

