Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $90,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $26,971,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 267,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

