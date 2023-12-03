Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $7.05-7.20 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 8.5 %

ASO stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 48,673.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

