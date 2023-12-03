Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.11-6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.18.

ASO opened at $55.17 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 48,673.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

