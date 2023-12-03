Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,112 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the first quarter valued at $28,779,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adeia

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Up 3.8 %

ADEA stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

