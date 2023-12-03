Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.85.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.