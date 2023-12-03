Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.