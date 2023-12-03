Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.