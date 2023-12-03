Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

