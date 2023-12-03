Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Airgain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIRG opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

