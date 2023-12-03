Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Up 15.7% in November

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 74,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.97% and a negative net margin of 6,265.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akili will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akili in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akili by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

