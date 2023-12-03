Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Alector

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $32,250.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alector

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alector by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALEC

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.56 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.