Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 13.5% in November

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $326,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,425 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.27, a PEG ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

