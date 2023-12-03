American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 16.4% in November

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

AEP opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

