Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $51,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 295,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 741,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 153,350 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

