Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Trading Up 5.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
