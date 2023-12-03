ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Down 2.0 %

ATI opened at $43.06 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

