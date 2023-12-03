Avalanche Market Cap Hits $8.03 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and $342.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $21.99 or 0.00055696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,213,679 coins and its circulating supply is 365,180,769 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

