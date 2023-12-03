Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Avalon GloboCare as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.50 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

