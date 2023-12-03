Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.28. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

