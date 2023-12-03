Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Ayala Land Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

