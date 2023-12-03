B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.73%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

