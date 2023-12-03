Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 14,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

