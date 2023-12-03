Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.