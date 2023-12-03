Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2,146.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

