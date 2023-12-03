Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,663 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

