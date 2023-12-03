Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

