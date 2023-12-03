Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,049 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $283,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $283,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

