Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1,309.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

